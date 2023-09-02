Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $9,107,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.0 %

MCRI opened at $67.37 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.