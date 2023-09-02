Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,636 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

FBNC opened at $30.56 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

