Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 922.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

