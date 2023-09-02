BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

