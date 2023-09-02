NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 12,432 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,523,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,897 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

