Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

