Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $763,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

