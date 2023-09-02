Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

