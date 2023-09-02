Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $241.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

