Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1374667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Durango Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.81.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.