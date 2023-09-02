Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1374667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Durango Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

