Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.20

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 209363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.70 ($1.08).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £155.04 million and a PE ratio of 400.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.77.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

Insider Activity

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,723.18). In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,723.18). Also, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 54,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,721.40 ($62,676.67). Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

