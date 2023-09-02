Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.20

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 209363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.70 ($1.08).
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £155.04 million and a PE ratio of 400.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.77.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.
Insider Activity
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.
