First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 299863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
