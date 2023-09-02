Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 114157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

