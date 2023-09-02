National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.58%.

NTIOF opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

