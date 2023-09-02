Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.80

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 151.26 ($1.91), with a volume of 996648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.70 ($1.98).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 800 ($10.08) in a report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,560.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.08.

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($5,942.77). Insiders sold a total of 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

