Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.80

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 151.26 ($1.91), with a volume of 996648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.70 ($1.98).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 800 ($10.08) in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tremor International
Tremor International Stock Up 1.5 %
Insider Activity at Tremor International
In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($5,942.77). Insiders sold a total of 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
