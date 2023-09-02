Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.70

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.70 and last traded at C$30.59, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.37.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

