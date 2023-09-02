Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03), with a volume of 997519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.
