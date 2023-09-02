FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.44

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.44 and last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 746133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

