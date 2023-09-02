Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.60

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 5499383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

The firm has a market cap of £17.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

