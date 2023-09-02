Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 262,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 60,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Japan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.