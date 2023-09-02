Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 448,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the previous session’s volume of 49,154 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $39.42.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

