Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.67 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

