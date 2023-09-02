Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.