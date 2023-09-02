Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

