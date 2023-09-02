GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 4.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 1,609,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,207,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in GameStop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.