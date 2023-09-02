Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q3 guidance to $2.23-$2.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.10-$12.17 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $219,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.