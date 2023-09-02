Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.45. 63,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 486,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRNA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares in the company, valued at $42,533,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.