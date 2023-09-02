Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $9,356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $15,010,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

