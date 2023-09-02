Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $9,356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $15,010,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

