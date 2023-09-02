Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 6,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

CRM opened at $221.39 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

