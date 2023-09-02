Analyzing Exco Technologies (EXCOF) and Its Rivals

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Exco Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exco Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exco Technologies N/A N/A 7.32 Exco Technologies Competitors $2.64 billion $70.88 million 171.45

Exco Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Exco Technologies. Exco Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Exco Technologies Competitors 398 1604 2604 44 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exco Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Exco Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.13%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Exco Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exco Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Exco Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exco Technologies N/A N/A N/A Exco Technologies Competitors -4.63% -12.15% 1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Exco Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Exco Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exco Technologies pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 112.0% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Exco Technologies peers beat Exco Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines. It has operations in North America, South America, Thailand, and Morocco; and serves automotive and industrial markets worldwide. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior trim components and assemblies primarily for passenger and light truck vehicles. This segment offers synthetic net and other cargo restraint products, injection-molded components, shift/brake boots, instrument panel components, sun visors, seat covers, head rests, other cut and sew products, and related interior trim components and assemblies. This segment also supplies plastic trunk trays and organizer systems, floor mats, and bumper covers, as well as die cut leather sets for seating applications. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Asia, and internationally. Exco Technologies Limited was founded in 1952 and is based in Markham, Canada.

