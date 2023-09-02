Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.68

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.68 and last traded at C$33.56, with a volume of 214136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9084746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

