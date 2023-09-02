Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 23,237 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Redfin Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.33. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. Redfin’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
