Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,271,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,568 shares.The stock last traded at $75.84 and had previously closed at $75.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.4% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Stories

