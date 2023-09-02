SBM Offshore (SBFFY) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SBM Offshore to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SBM Offshore and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A SBM Offshore Competitors 326 2162 3850 210 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given SBM Offshore’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBM Offshore has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A SBM Offshore Competitors 1.53% 2.33% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBM Offshore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SBM Offshore and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A 12.96 SBM Offshore Competitors $2.44 billion $107.68 million 85.92

SBM Offshore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. SBM Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SBM Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. SBM Offshore pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SBM Offshore peers beat SBM Offshore on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

