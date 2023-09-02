Head to Head Analysis: Mobileye Global (MBLY) and The Competition

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mobileye Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.93 billion -$82.00 million -229.00 Mobileye Global Competitors $2.64 billion $70.88 million 171.45

Mobileye Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% Mobileye Global Competitors -4.63% -12.15% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mobileye Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobileye Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 21 1 2.92 Mobileye Global Competitors 398 1604 2604 44 2.49

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

