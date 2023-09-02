Head to Head Contrast: Cibus (CBUS) and The Competition

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -1,018.01% -25.94% -23.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.83 Cibus Competitors $5.88 billion $1.24 billion 3.35

This table compares Cibus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 705 729 63 2.33

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

