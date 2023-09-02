Heidi B. Capozzi Sells 688 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

