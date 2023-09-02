Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP David J. Benjamin Sells 2,372 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $177,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 360,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.