Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.96

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 53432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on TR. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

