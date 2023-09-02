Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

