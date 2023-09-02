Financial Review: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) versus Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Pigeon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $12.84 million 0.17 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Pigeon $726.81 million 1.89 $66.08 million $0.13 21.69

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Pigeon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -6.60% -7.53% -5.56% Pigeon 9.40% 11.51% 9.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pigeon beats CCA Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.