Head-To-Head Analysis: Forvia (FURCF) versus Its Rivals

Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Forvia to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forvia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Forvia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forvia 1 1 4 0 2.50 Forvia Competitors 398 1604 2604 44 2.49

Forvia currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.02%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Forvia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forvia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forvia N/A N/A 17.93 Forvia Competitors $2.64 billion $70.88 million 171.45

This table compares Forvia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forvia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forvia. Forvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 112.0% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Forvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forvia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forvia N/A N/A N/A Forvia Competitors -4.63% -12.15% 1.64%

Summary

Forvia peers beat Forvia on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forvia

(Get Free Report)

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.