Reviewing Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -11.23% -5.16% -2.47% Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cengage Learning Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Public Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Cengage Learning Holdings II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $598.88 million 0.16 -$114.99 million ($3.86) -1.35 Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cengage Learning Holdings II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats Cengage Learning Holdings II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions. The company also provides various platforms, such as MindTap for as business and economics, social sciences, trades, and skills; WebAssign for mathematics and physics; Skills Assessment Manager for introductory computing; Cengage NOW for accounting; and Online Web-Based Learning for such as chemistry. In addition, it offers ed2go, an online learning platform; K-12, public, and academic libraries under the Gale brand, as well as licenses its proprietary and third-party content for integration with web-based information providers; English language curriculum and digital solutions under the NGL brand; educational resources for career-focused beauty and wellness education providers; and literacy materials to K-6 students under the Nelson brand. Further, the company Infosec, a cybersecurity education platform comprising Bootcamps, which provides instructor-led, digital course experiences for cybersecurity certifications or skill sets; Infosec Skills that offers training for reskilling and upskilling in the cybersecurity profession; and Infosec IQ, which offers security awareness training for non-technical learners to recognize, avoid, and report cyber-attacks and security incidents. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

