Credit Saison (CSASF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Credit Saison to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Dividends

Credit Saison pays an annual dividend of C$23.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 178.5%. Credit Saison pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.8% and pay out 63.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Credit Saison is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A Credit Saison Competitors -9.50% -12.49% -0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Credit Saison and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credit Saison and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00 Credit Saison Competitors 303 1244 2643 85 2.59

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Credit Saison’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Saison has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Saison and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A 0.09 Credit Saison Competitors $982.89 million $140.88 million 80.50

Credit Saison’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Credit Saison. Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Credit Saison rivals beat Credit Saison on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.