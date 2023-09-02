Contrasting Savaria (SISXF) & Its Rivals

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) is one of 171 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Savaria to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Savaria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savaria N/A N/A N/A Savaria Competitors -7.13% -6.33% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Savaria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Savaria Competitors 1048 4288 5613 86 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savaria presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.31%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Savaria is more favorable than its competitors.

6.6% of Savaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savaria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Savaria N/A N/A 52.45 Savaria Competitors $4.40 billion $385.01 million 527.77

Savaria’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Savaria. Savaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Savaria competitors beat Savaria on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

