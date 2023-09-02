BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $388,241.59 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $25,830.31 or 1.00064890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $320.78 million and approximately $388,241.59 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

