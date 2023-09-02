e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Tiffany F. Daniele Sells 1,253 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

