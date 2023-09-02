SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty Sells 16,531 Shares

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

