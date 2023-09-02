Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Daniel R. Freidman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

