M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford Sells 2,771 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

