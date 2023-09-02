Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich Sells 7,371 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $363,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TH stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

